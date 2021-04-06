Douglas Keen Dysart
March 6, 1945 — February 9, 2021
Douglas was born on March 6, 1945, in Walla Walla. He graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1964 and attended the University of Washington. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Fish Biology. He enjoyed a long career working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, something he often said was no work at all because he enjoyed it so much.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Sherril Dysart; eight children, 17 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and three siblings.
On February 20, 2021, a funeral service was held in his honor at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Estacada.
https://pamplinmedia.com/obits/
167-pt-obituaries/503296-403152-douglas-keen-dysart