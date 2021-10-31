Douglas Dean Lambert
April 26, 1936 — October 6, 2021
Douglas Dean Lambert 85, lifetime Dayton resident, passed away October 6, 2021, at the Walla Walla Veterans Home from complications of Parkinson’s disease.
Doug was the son of Loren and Mabel McQuary Lambert McKinney. Born in Dayton, Doug grew up on the family farm along with his younger sister Rita. In high school he met Darlene Joyce Ferron of Newport, WA; they were married on June 11, 1956, in Spokane. Doug continued farming on the Whetstone farm with Darlene and family Dan, Mark, and Kathy. He served for 7 years with the National Guard.
Along with camping and trips to the beach, Doug enjoyed watching football, cowboy movies and working in his shop. In past years Doug was a member of the Lions Club, Blue Mountain Snowmobile Club, Eagles, Elks, Dayton Alumni Association, Cattleman’s Association, and the board of directors for the local Farm Bureau; and was honored as the Cattleman of the Year as well as, the Conservation Farmer of the Year. In more recent times Doug worked with the Alumni Assoc. and the FFA Ag Department where he was very instrumental in the planning of the newer Dayton High School yard sign that is standing there today. A member of the United Brethren Church, Doug was active in the church choir when he was still able to go.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Mabel McQuary Lambert McKinney; sister, Rita; and brother-in-law, Jim Anderson. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Darlene Lambert at the home; sons, Dan Lambert (Christine), Mark Lambert (Sheri); daughter, Kathy Arnzen (Clay); grandchildren, Heather Clarys (Brian), Brett Lambert (Taylor); five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
No Services will be held at this time.
