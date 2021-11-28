Douglas Bryan Harvey
July 18, 1949 — November 12, 2021
The family of Douglas Harvey, 72, announces his passing on Friday, November 12, 2021, in his home with his loving, caregiver wife, Jane Hashimoto, by his side. He fought an epic and lengthy battle against meningioma with strength and courage.
Doug was born on July 18, 1949, to Leroy and Mildred Harvey in Walla Walla. He graduated from De Sales Catholic High School as an outstanding student, quarterback of the football team, and pitcher on the baseball team. He received a scholarship to Seattle University for baseball and graduated with a Civil Engineering degree in 1971. Doug was a hard worker and the first in his family to graduate from college. He went on to law school at the University of San Francisco and received his degree in 1974.
His competency as a trial attorney earned him the title of the youngest partner at the law firm Gordon & Rees in San Francisco. During his time in San Francisco, he also met Jane, who would become his second wife. After a successful career practicing law, he retired at age 50 and moved home to Walla Walla to look after his mother and spend time with his brothers. At the same time, he managed his real estate investments and grew his wine collection. There he met Jay DeWitt, and together they founded a successful winery named Dumas Station where Doug worked diligently along with his daughter, Alison, to whom he would pass on his ownership.
One of Doug’s favorite things to do was travel abroad with his daughter. Some of their adventures included camping in the Serengeti in Africa, floating the Amazon River in South America, and many wine and food trips to France. In addition to travel, Doug had a passion for playing golf and was a member of the Olympic Club in San Francisco and the Walla Walla Country Club. He also enjoyed fly fishing, camping and sharing his knowledge of fine wines with family and friends.
He was a man of strong opinions, and sometimes brusque as he didn’t suffer fools gladly, yet, he was very friendly to everyone he met, was full of good humor, and was exceptionally generous. He was witty and quick minded and could fix almost anything because he saw it as a challenge to take items apart and put them back together again! Most of all, Doug was fiercely loyal to his loved ones and friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, Leroy; mother, Mildred (Stock); and brother, Mark. He is survived by his wife, Jane Hashimoto; daughter, Alison Rodgers (Harvey); son-in-law, Ryan Rodgers; granddaughter, Magnolia Rodgers; brother, Michael; and first wife, Sharon (Hardy), Alison’s mother, who remained a lifelong friend.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, and extraordinary friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made in support of one of these three charities: the Alvord Brain Tumor Center at UW Medicine (Checks should be made payable to the “UW Foundation” and mailed to: UW Medicine Advancement, Attn.: Gift Processing, Box 358045, Seattle, WA 98195-8045); Providence St. Mary Regional Cancer Center (Checks should be made payable to “Providence St. Mary Foundation” and mailed to: P.O. Box 1477, Walla Walla, WA 99362-0312); or, Walla Walla Community Hospice (Checks should be made payable to “Walla Walla Community Hospice” and mailed to: 1067 Isaacs Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362). Please indicate that the gift is in memory of Douglas Bryan Harvey.