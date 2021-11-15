Douglas B. Harvey Nov 15, 2021 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Douglas B. HarveyJuly 18, 1949 — Nov. 12, 2021WALLA WALLA -Douglas Brian Harvey, 72, died Nov. 12, 2021, at home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Douglas Brian Harvey Walla Walla Arrangement Funeral Home Pend Read more: +2 James Patrick O’Rourke 22 hrs ago Carole Ann Loften-Laski Nov 14, 2021 Nicholas James Groom Nov 14, 2021 DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Pet Chesapeake Retriever/Bluetick Sport CHRISTMAS BONANZA Gun Craft Show Car 1990 Toyota Lexus LS 400, 4dr Mileage: 186,636 Other Mens trail bike, 18, Giant, RINCON ALL CLASSIFIEDS