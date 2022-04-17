Doug Orlob
October 5, 1947 — February 8, 2022
Doug Orlob passed away peacefully on February 8, 2022, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Washington surrounded by his wife, all four children and family. Born October 5, 1947, to Dr. William J. Orlob and Betty E. Orlob at Deaconess Hospital, Spokane. Most of his childhood was in Cheney, Washington where he graduated from high school in 1966 and went on to attend Eastern Washington University. When he attended college his major was art and he was exceptionally gifted in this field and continued to create beautiful art his whole life. That is where he met his wife Jane. He joined the Navy in June of 1968. He and Jane were married in August of 1968 right after he completed boot camp. He attended optical school for the Navy in Great Lakes, Illinois.
He was then assigned to the USS Nereus in San Diego, California for the duration of his 4 years of active duty where his daughter Lynn and son Matthew were born. The family then returned to Cheney. Shortly after leaving active duty he became a member of the Navy reserves. In 1978 he and his family moved to Walla Walla, where he took a position as License Dispensing Optician with a local office. He quickly won over the hearts of all glasses wearers in town and continued to work with many offices even after retirement and as recently as the last month.
In Walla Walla his faith and involvement in the Church grew along with his family. Here Wyatt and Danae were born. Doug was known and loved as part of the community of the Church, always sharing the love that Christ shared with him. He was an active member of the community and was known to be a rock to all who needed it as a part of the Church or otherwise and was able to share the Word of God through his kindness and support during the toughest times in people’s lives. During this time he was also able to take spiritual and medical outreach trips with Mercy Ships to Nicaragua and El Salvador where he used his Optical skills to help those in need of glasses and even surgical procedures they otherwise would not have had access to. Many of these were lifesaving. He spent his life working to be remembered for his Faith and sharing it with everyone.
Doug retired from the Navy Reserves in 1995. After retiring from full time work as an optician he used his free time to make use of the privilege of flying on military flights and was able to travel to the UK for several weeks, as well as vacation in Hawaii with his wife.
One of the things everyone knew about him was that he was an inventor. He holds several patents. Even in the last week of his life he was working on new and improving old inventions. His life and homes are filled with little bits of genius inventions that his family knew could make the world a better and more convenient place.
Doug was preceded in death by his mother and father and his brother Mike Orlob. He is survived by his brother, Wes Orlob (Carol); sister, Sherrie Orlob (Cindy Watson); sister-in-law, Evy Orlob (Jane); daughter, Lynn Weimer (Russel); son, Matt Orlob (Kim); son, Wyatt Orlob (Jesse Hall); daughter, Danae Orlob (Lorenzo Devin); and by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Cody Sands, Jacob Sands (Jodie) Karissa Orlob, Matthew Orlob, Ari, Wriley Orlob, Etta Orlob, James Beal (Sarah), Jacob Price (Chelsea), Vince Orlob, Natalie Beal, Madison Beal, Kaiden Price, Michael Price, Jaxson Price.
There was a Memorial Service at Spokane Bible Church on Saturday, February 19, at 1pm., followed by a reception at his son Matt’s house. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Doug’s online guest book.