Dottie Stephen
April 27, 1926 — January 15, 2021
Dottie passed away at her home in Walla Walla, on January 15, 2021. Born April 27, 1926, in Wallowa, Oregon, she was the youngest child of Roy and Lucy Schaeffer. When Dottie was young she shared her time between Wallowa, Oregon where she graduated high school in 1944 and her father’s pack station up the Lostine River (Lapover). She learned to ride a horse at a very early age and helped pack campers into the high mountains. She was happiest when she was on a horse!
Dottie married her first husband at the age of 20 and had one son, Roy C Earhart (Sonny) who later passed in 2003. Dottie then married one more time to Chuck Stephen, the love of her life who passed away in 1991.
Dottie believed that the secret to a long life was to keep moving. She exercised regularly and rode her horse well into her 80s. Her love of horses and the mountains were a huge part of her memories and dreams in her later years.
Dottie was the last of her Schaeffer household.
Dottie is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Lucy Schaeffer; husband, Chuck Stephen; and son, Roy C. Earhart. She is survived by her stepson, Carl Earhart; grandchildren, Burke Earhart (Amy), Tracy Rosales; three great-grandchildren; niece, Sharon Harris; nephews, Robert Isaacson (Ellen), Rick Schaeffer (Cora), Randy Schaeffer (Becky); and several great-nieces and nephews all of whom loved her very much!
The family hopes to have a celebration of life this coming summer 2021.