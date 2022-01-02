Dorwin “Red” Brown
September 4, 1929 — December 22, 2021
In the afternoon of Wednesday, December 22, 2021, our Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa passed away peacefully at home with loved ones holding his hands. He will be greatly missed.
Dorwin was born in Dellvale, Norton, Kansas on September 4, 1929, in his grandparent’s home, to Ivan and Zelma Brown. His family moved to Oregon when he was a little boy to farm. Dorwin always had a love of animals and recalled how he insisted his rooster, named Kansas, make the trip to Oregon with them. He lived in North Eastern Oregon and eventually moved to Walla Walla.
Dorwin enjoyed the outdoors, whether working, riding horses, packing/hunting up in the Blue Mountains and later just taking pictures of wild life, rodeoing or riding recreational vehicles. He also loved to dance. Dorwin was an extremely hard worker. He worked milking dairy cows with his Dad and brother, farmed with his family and eventually would move to Walla Walla were he raised grass hay and cattle. He also worked at Pete’s Marina, maintained the Denny Building and the local theatres. His family recounts many memories of his service to people in the community and helping neighbors after a long day of work. His contagious laugh and smile are going to be greatly missed. He took the advice of his mother and tried to make a new friend everywhere he went. His family often ran into people who knew ‘Red’ and would share their enjoyment of his humor, laugh and smile.
Dorwin married Darlene on November 26, 1981. They also loved working outside together and making their yard a beautiful place where many memories were made. His family hopes that he and Darlene are dancing in Heaven. Dorwin and Darlene loved having family around and always made it special when family came to visit. They would put on a Cousin’s Camp in the summer time for their grandchildren where there would be non-stop activities, laughing, campfires, family meals and stories shared.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gerald Brown; sister, Wyvonnee Zessin; and wife, Darlene Brown, his wife passed just 5 months and 5 days previous.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home located at 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla. Friends and Family are invited to sign the online guest book at: www.herringgrosclose.com
In lieu of flowers and to honor Dorwin’s love of animals, the family requests donations be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society in Walla Walla, Washington.