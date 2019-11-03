Dorothy S. Gehrke
June 5, 1927 — Oct. 25, 2019
Dorothy S. Gehrke, of Walla Walla, died October 25. She was 92. Dorothy was born June 5, 1927, in a small farm house 3 miles north of Prescott, Washington. She was the fourth and youngest child of Alva “Doc” and Anna Oswald Sanders.
As a result of her father hoping for another son, she was raised as a tomboy. She had a love for horses at a young age and recalled, at age 5,crawling onto the fence to be tall enough to mount a bare back horse. She rode almost daily until graduation from high school. Dorothy was proud to have graduated from Prescott High. There were 9 students in her Class Of 1945. She has attended every annual class reunion since, excluding 2019. She also played trombone for the school band and sang in the choir.
She loved to square dance when her grandfather was doing the calling. After graduation, Dorothy moved to Walla Walla to be closer to her sister. She took a position as a switchboard operator for the Union-Bulletin and eventually met Bill Gehrke. They would later marry on October 13, 1946 and remain that way for the next 67 years until his death in 2014 at 92. That marriage would produce 3 sons. Her “boys” would continue to be a large part of her entire life. She never missed an opportunity to tell anyone who would listen how proud she was of them.
After marriage, Dorothy continued to work at numerous positions around Walla Walla. Three years of night shift at Birds-Eye, bookkeeper/laborer for Oderless Dry Cleaners, and shoe repair/bookkeeper for Brits Shoe Store. In 1960 she accepted a position with the Walla Walla County Health Department as a receptionist/chest x-ray technician. The position eventually was changed to full time receptionist and she retired in 1989 after 29 years of service.
Together, she and her husband owned and operated Bill’s OK Salvage until his retirement in 1989. Dorothy in the capacity of bookkeeper. Together with her husband Dorothy was an avid camper, snowmobiler, and 4 wheeler. They bought and remodeled a cabin at Tollgate that eventually became the “go to” place for many a snowmobiler. With Dorothy serving as the gracious host to a continuous multitude of fun seekers.
Dorothy would move her family into a house that was owned by her father. She would continue to live at that residence for the next 70 years. Dorothy was very proud of her home and all the remodeling she did to it. Some with professional help, but mostly by her own sweat. It was eventually deeded to her in 1968.
Dorothy will always be remembered for her good natured attitude and sense of humor. She had a natural way of making people like her. She lived an eventful and long life,and was always ready with an interesting story to tell. She was proud of her heritage and the fact that her ancestors had settled in the Walla Walla Valley before Washington was a state. She was a member of the Washington Pioneer Association and a long time member of the Rebekahs.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and her husband. She is survived by her sons Roger (Barb) of Boise, Ida, Dale (Linda), Marty (Robyn), a beloved niece Sharon Thompson,all of Walla Walla, and nephews Steve and David Sanders. Also six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren,and numerous grand nieces and nephews. At Dorothy’s request, there will be no memorial service. Contributions may be made to the Prescott School Alumni Association.