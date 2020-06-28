Dorothy Mae Craner Jun 28, 2020 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dorothy Mae CranerJuly 9, 1949 — June 26, 2020WALLA WALLA - Dorothy Mae Craner, 70, died June 26. 2020 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.Arrangements are pending at Professional Funeral Directors, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dorothy Mae Craner Walla Walla Providence St. Mary Medical Center Arrangement Funeral Director Pend Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists