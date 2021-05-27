Dorothy M. (Stevens) Colombo
June 20, 1926 — May 22, 2021
Dorothy M. (Stevens) Colombo, 94, passed away May 22, 2021, in Walla Walla. She was born June 20, 1926, in Bird City, Kansas, to Vernon L. and Edna I. (Potter) Stevens.
Dorothy lived in Walla Walla, for 80 plus years. She and Lewis were married on April 26, 1945, in Walla Walla. She had worked as the camera department manager at Payless Drug Store until her retirement in 1980.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Sandra K. Lehan, Deanna L. Smith, and Carol D. Kendall; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Colombo; son, Gary L. Colombo; parents, Vernon L. and Edna Irene Stevens; sisters, Evelyn Cretsinger, Shirley St. George, and Berneda Reppert; as well as her son-in-law, Terry E Lehan.
A Celebration of Life is being held at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, Walla Walla, on Friday, May 28, 2021, 12pm-1:30pm. A graveside internment will take place at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens in College Place on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 2pm. Friends and family may share memories of Dorothy and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com