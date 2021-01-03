Dorothy M. Peck
April 14, 1922 — December 12, 2020
Dorothy Peck, of Walla Walla, passed away December 12, 2020, at 98 years. Dorothy was born in Silverwood, Michigan, to “Harry” and Laura McInnes on April 14, 1922. The family moved to Rochester, Michigan, three years later, where Dorothy graduated from high school. She met Melvin Peck on a blind date shortly after graduation. They were married in 1941 and enjoyed 65 years together until Melvin died in 2006. During their marriage, they lived in Michigan, California, and Washington. They had two children, Linda and Bill. Dorothy really enjoyed the family. She also was very active in her church. She and Melvin seldom missed a Sunday Worship Service.
Dorothy enjoyed traveling with the family. Florida, California, and Washington were their frequent destinations. She was a great driver and did lots of night driving. The car lights went out while traveling through the Tennessee mountains, and she made it safely to a little town.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Bill; two grand-daughters, Jennifer Ross and Alissa Ralston; three great-grandchildren, Raegan Ralston, Jay Ralston, and Henry Ross.
There will be no services until after COVID-19 when the family can get together. Donations may be sent to Pioneer United Methodist Church in Walla Walla.