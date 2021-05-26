Dorothy Lee Woodward
September 23, 1934 — May 19, 2021
Dorothy Lee Woodward, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Dorothy was born September 23, 1934, to Lester and Emma Jean Wagner in Miles City, Montana. Dorothy attended Fergus County High School in Lewiston, Montana. She married Howard Langford on December 31, 1951. They had four daughters: Debra Lee, Christine Leslie, Elizabeth Jean and Treacy Lynn.
Dorothy’s second marriage was to John Woodward on May 24, 1969, in Tompkins Saskatchewan, Canada. They had three children together, William Frank, Nicole Catherine and Michelle Renee.
Dorothy loved to sew, cook and garden. Dorothy taught sewing classes at the Lioness Club in Tompkins and was their first club president. Dorothy loved to have friends over to play pinochle and bake desserts for them to sample. She did not like to eat out because she said, “I can make it better at home”.
She was an accomplished seamstress, making wedding gowns, down coats, and other custom sewing projects.
In her later years she lived in Kennewick, WA; and later moved to Walla Walla, where she made many friends and liked to socialize.
Dorothy is survived by her seven children, 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Don Wagner; and one sister, Betty Gammon.
We would like to thank Hospice of Walla Walla for their kindness, the employees of WA Odd Fellows Home, and Blue Mountain Action Council.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice through the Funeral Home.