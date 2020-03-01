Dorothy L. Browne
Nov. 8, 1923 — Feb. 15, 2020
Dorothy Louise Browne, age 96, of Portland, Ore., formerly of Walla Walla, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020, from complications due to a stroke.
Dorothy L. Browne, née Duncan, was born on November 8, 1923, in Buhl, Id. She married J. Wayne Hereford, former mayor of Walla Walla, on July 17, 1943.
Surviving Dorothy are three of the couple’s four children: Susan K. Hereford of Lake Oswego, Ore., Jay W. Hereford (Karin Swanson) of St. Charles, IL., and Mark T. Hereford of Portland, Ore. She leaves 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, David D. Hereford (Jaye Hereford of Vancouver, Wash.), and her husbands, J. Wayne Hereford and W. James Browne.
She was interred on February 22, 2020, at Rose City Cemetery in Portland, Ore.
