Dorothy Hall
Feb. 26, 1932 — April 10, 2022
WALLA WALLA - Dorothy Hall, 90, died April 10, 2022, at home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.