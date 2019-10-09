Dorothy Faye (Hockett) Hinton
Nov. 1, 1939 — Oct. 5, 2019
Dorothy Faye (Hockett) Hinton said good-bye to her family on October 5, 2019, to join her beloved husband Tom.
Dorothy was born November 1, 1939, to Lewis Frederick and Vera Ernestine (Shelton) Hockett in Enterprise, Oregon. The oldest of five, Dorothy left Wallowa County with her family in 1950 moving to Hermiston, Oregon where she graduated high school in 1958. She moved to La Grande, Oregon after graduation working at Hot Lake where she became re-acquainted with Tom Hinton. The couple were married on March 27, 1960, at Hot Lake.
The newlyweds moved to Walla Walla, after their marriage where Dorothy completed nursing training at St. Mary School of Nursing. A short time later, the couple relocated to Milton Freewater, eventually building their home in the Triangle Station area northwest of Milton Freewater.
Dorothy put her nursing career on hold while she stayed home and raised two daughters, Celinda and Charlotte. During this time, she volunteered as a 4-H leader, was a member of Fruitvale Home Extension and cooked her share of turkeys for the Ferndale Turkey Dinner.
Other club involvements and interests included 50 years as a Pythian Sister, 40 years as secretary of the Milton Freewater Junior Show, charter member of Friends of Mac-Hi F.F.A., home economics fair judge, Oregon State University Master Gardener, Umatilla County 4-H Leaders Association and life-long membership of First Christian Church.
The former nurse kept her license and returned to St. Mary Medical Center where she worked as a neuro-nurse retiring in 1999.
Dorothy was named to the Milton Freewater Junior Show Honor Roll, was the Grand Marshall of the Umatilla County Fair in 2002, received an emeritus title as deaconess of Milton Freewater First Christian Church and was an honorary F.F.A. member.
She loved to hunt and fish spending many hunting seasons with her sister, Barbara Warnock in Imnaha and her uncle, Duane Fleet in La Grande.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Tom; and sister, Beverly Hall. Dorothy is survived by her sister, Barbara Warnock of Imnaha, Oregon; brothers, Wayne (Patty) Hockett of Spokane, Washington and Harry (Priscilla) Hockett of Helix, Oregon; sister-in-law, Sandra (Aldon) Johnson of Wallowa, Oregon; and daughters, Celinda (Steve) Timmons and Charlotte (Steve) Birdwell of Milton Freewater. Other survivors include grandchildren, Shelby West of Nampa, Idaho, Courtney (Michael) Waliser of Milton Freewater, Lindsey (William) Hicks of Newberg, Oregon, Lawrence Timmons of Lake Oswego, Oregon; great-grandson, Henry Waliser of Milton Freewater; and numerous step-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at First Christian Church, 518 S. Main Street, Milton Freewater. Interment will follow at Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
Public viewing will be held at Munselle Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 South Main, Milton Freewater on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5 – 9 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mac-Hi F.F.A. or to a charity of the donor’s choice and this may be done through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home.
To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com