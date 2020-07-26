Dorothy Eubanks
August 6, 1927 — July 19, 2020
Dorothy Eubanks, 92, died peacefully on July 19, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington. She went to be with Jesus and her beloved husband, Bob. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Edith (Turner) and Earl Evans, her siblings, James Evans and Rosetta Evans as well as numerous other family members and dear friends. Dorothy leaves behind her daughter, Kathleen Emery Stellfox (Rick); and step-daughters, Elizabeth Eubanks McCracken (Dan) and Lillian Eubanks Shoemaker (Charles); four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. She also leaves behind life-long friends, Judy Goranson, Joanne Palmer and Margot Turner.
Dorothy was born August 6, 1927, in Bend, Oregon. She graduated from Union High School, Union, Oregon at the age of sixteen and went to Eastern Oregon College before leaving for Western Union School in Santa Cruz, California. In 1949 Dorothy married Duane Emery and they moved to Walla Walla shortly thereafter. Dorothy worked in the Walla Walla City Clerk’s office until her daughter Kathy was born in 1952. In 1955 Dorothy went to work at Morrison’s Supply Company and worked there for the next 22 years.
In 1967 Dorothy married the love of her life, Robert Eubanks. Dorothy remained in Walla Walla until 2015 when she moved to Vancouver, Washington, to be near her daughter, Kathy. Dorothy was a strong, independent woman. She was bright, curious, thoughtful and so very loving. She volunteered with many organizations and could spend hours reading and studying people, places and ideas. Her favorite pastime, however, was being with her family, hearing about their adventures and plans for the future. She was so very proud of each one.
Due to the situation with Covid-19, a traditional service will not take place. Dorothy will be interned next to her husband, Robert, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Walla Walla.