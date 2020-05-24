Dorothy Elizabeth Hoffman
Dec. 5, 1916 — May 14, 2020
Dorothy Elizabeth Thompson Hoffman began her nearly 103 ½ year life’s journey as the 2nd of 3 children born to Lee and Jenny Walton Thompson in Algona, IA. In 1920 the family moved to farm a homestead near Jamestown, ND where 3 more siblings entered the world; all 6 spanning nearly 20 years (oldest to youngest). Mom’s nick name in those days was ‘Dort’.
Her wonderful childhood memories of growing up on the flat; and cold prairie is chronicled along with other old-timers in “Personal Stories of the Great Depression” by Walla Walla author, Robert A. Freeman, and friends 2017. “We raised pigs, chickens, ducks, cattle, horses, and grains such as wheat, buckwheat, and corn. I remember in winter being driven to school in a covered wagon, with a potbellied stove inside and runners on the wheels, and arriving five miles later with pink cheeks!” Their home had no electricity, in-door plumbing, or telephone. Dorothy maintained that neighbors helped neighbors, food and clothing were made from scratch, everyone had chores, and no one felt deprived.
She graduated from Courtney High School in 1935. By then, Lee was having some minor strokes. All of the siblings helped out all the more, but it was not enough to offset the crop destruction by grass hoppers, a series of droughts, and the Great Depression already in earnest. Everything was auctioned in the fall of 1938. Their 1928 Chevy was loaded with kids and a utility trailer with few possessions in tow. Eldest brother, Robert, had purchased 40 acres and a cabin on Lewis Peak in the Blue Mountains when previously out west working for the Conservation Corp. Like ‘The Grapes of Wrath’, the Thompson family traveled west. Dorothy and Virginia stayed with relatives in Minneapolis before boarding a train to Spokane and a bus to Walla Walla in the spring of 1939.
Allen Hoffman was shy yet smitten by a beautiful young girl at a dance on Lewis Peak. Thus began a 2 year courtship and marriage in Seattle on January 6, 1942.
They lived in Seattle while Allen worked for Boeing. Soon after, he entered WWII service and Dorothy returned to Walla Walla working at Walla Walla Drug as well as Tallman’s Drug. When Allen returned in late 1945, they moved to the family wheat ranch on the Eureka Flat to farm, and thereafter start an aerial crop-dusting operation.
Within 5 years Dorothy had given birth to two boys. Dorothy was a terrific mother, seamstress, cook, baker, and business partner. Dorothy made and designed her own clothes and those for her boys and grandchildren. She also made fancy pillows and doll clothes. As she had learned from her mother, Dorothy was a gracious hostess and created great meals and desserts usually from scratch. Customers, neighboring farmers, and friends were always invited and drawn to Dorothy’s kitchen for lunch, coffee, cinnamon rolls, and other baked treats. She and Allen hosted square dances, family reunions, fly-ins, and old car club gatherings at the ranch and later at their Walla Walla home.
Over her lifetime, Dorothy was involved in the community and was active in a number of organizations: International Flying Farmers since 1952 and State Queen in 1964, PEO, Walla Walla Country Club, Walla Walla Model-A Club, Walla Walla Historical Auto Club, Elks RV Wheelers, Blue Mtn. Snowmobile Club, Walla Walla Yacht Club, Walla Walla Junior Club, Eureka Ladies Club, and the Eureka Flat Grange.
Soon after Allen’s death in late 2011, Dorothy enjoyed developing new friendships as she took up retirement residence at Park Plaza where (in 2016), she celebrated a very festive 100th birthday with nearly 100 admiring family and friends in attendance. As she began to need more assistance with daily activities, she moved in 2017 to Wheatland Village Assisted Living where she continued to make many friends and celebrate her longevity with more big birthday parties. Her last birthday (103rd) was extremely special to her as her younger brother and last surviving sibling, Dr. Thomas Thompson, was able to travel from Southern California to celebrate with her.
Until her stroke a few weeks ago, Dorothy retained a sharp memory and spoke well. She zoomed around Wheatland Village on her scooter. Fittingly, the last week of her life was spent in the very living room of her Walla Walla home where she had previously greeted and hosted so many friends. In her last years, Dorothy frequently affirmed her faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and started each day by reciting the Lord’s Prayer. She now lives in Heaven!
Dorothy is survived by sons: Philip (Dale) Hoffman and Greg (Linda) Hoffman; brother, Dr. Thomas Thompson (Marilyn); four grandchildren, Wendy, Scott, Brittany, and Preston; seven great-grandchildren, Davin, Maxton, Ariana, Elijah, Ephraim, Luke, and Lily. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Allen; sisters, Virginia Martin (another member of the 100-year club) and Jeannie Dando; and brothers, Robert and Ralph.
Many thanks to: Dr. Sean Duffy and staff at Family Medical Center, Providence Medical Center, Tietan Dental, Matty’s Home Care, Walla Walla Hospice, Park Plaza, Wheatland Village, and Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Walla Walla Museum through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362