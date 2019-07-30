Dorothy Elaine Strouse Abenroth
October 27, 1927 — July 22, 2019
Dorothy Elaine Strouse was born October 27, 1927, on the family farm near Kensal, N.D. She is the daughter of Frank and Mary (Umphlet) Strouse. Dorothy attended Minot State Teacher’s College and Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona, graduating from there with a BA degree.
Dorothy taught in the elementary schools of North Dakota for 11 years and in Yuma, Arizona for 9 years. Dorothy married Wilber Bennett of Edmunds, N.D. on January 23, 1960. They farmed at Edmunds until 1964 and then moved to Yuma, Arizona.
She retired from teaching in 1973, when she and Wilbur moved to Milton Freewater. They owned and operated Wilber’s Auto Court there. After Wilber’s death, Dorothy married George Abenroth in 1980 and they lived in Walla Walla.
Dorothy is survived by one brother, Dale Strouse of Fargo, N.D.; four stepchildren: Paul (Rebecca) Abenroth of Anacortes, WA, Beulah (Bruce) Brewer of Walla Walla, WA, Bonnie (Barry) Flippo of Gilbert, AZ, and Lane (Cindi) Abenroth of Bellevue, WA. She is also survived by nine step-grandchildren and 19 step-great-grandchildren, one step-great-great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, and fours sisters: Orval, Warren, Floyd, Frank Jr., Mirl, Violet, Fern, Leona and Pearl.
Viewing will be August 3 at 9 a.m. prior to the service at 11 a.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, Milton-Freewater.