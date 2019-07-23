Dorothy E. Abenroth

Oct. 27, 1927 —  July 22, 2019

WALLA WALLA -

Dorothy Elaine Abenroth, 91, died July 22, 2019, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.

