Dorothy Ann Bjorklund
December 11, 1939 — September 6, 2020
Dorothy Ann Bjorklund, was born on December 11, 1939, in St. Cloud, Minnesota to John and Frances McDonell, and died in Pendleton, Oregon, September 6, 2020, surrounded by family after a 14 year battle with Alzheimer’s.
She graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls, Minnesota and St. Francis School of Nursing in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She married Ken Bjorklund in Osakis, Minnesota and they celebrated 56 years of marriage on August 22.
Dorothy worked as a registered nurse in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Redmond, Oregon. After moving to Pendleton, she worked at St. Anthony’s Hospital working occasional evenings and weekends so that she could be home with her children. She volunteered by taking blood pressures and administering shots to community members in need. After retiring she served as a Hospice volunteer for St. Anthony’s hospital. People remembered her for her kindness, friendliness and ability to be compassionate. She had a heart that desired to help and care for others.
She believed strongly in supporting her community and after moving to Athena in 1976 she was involved in many organizations there. She had been active in the Inland Northwest Choir, Athena Chamber, Sacred Heart Altar Society and church choir, Sister Act, Booster Club, Athena Study Club, Caledonian Games, Partners Promoting Athena, P.T.A. and had been a C.C.D. teacher and 4H leader. She was named Athena’s first citizen in 2001. She worked tirelessly and was never one to seek attention.
Dorothy greatest joy and accomplishment was her family. She was a faithful supporter and attended every event of her children. She continued to attend those same events even after her children had graduated from high school. After the births of her grandchildren, she began to do the same for them.
Dorothy and Ken were able to enjoy travel to many different countries and most of the states within the U.S. She was an ardent sports fan and supporter of the TigerScots, O.S.U. Beavers, Trail Blazers and Seattle Mariners and enjoyed her trips to Arizona for Spring Training. When she wasn’t watching them on TV she could be found listening to them on the radio.
Dorothy will be remembered for her fresh bread, cinnamon rolls, decorated cakes, pies, handwritten notes, strong faith, friendly nature and never missing the occasion of someone’s special day. She enjoyed scenic drives and was an accomplished seamstress, quilter and baker. Dorothy and Ken were strong supporters of education and established numerous scholarships to benefit high school graduates.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Ken; and four children, David Bjorklund of Spokane, WA, Karen Moore (Chris) of Pendleton, OR, Mary Driskel (Ty) of Spokane, WA, John Bjorklund of Athena, OR; as well as eight grandchildren: Emily, Kaitlyn, and Abbie Driskel and Dani, Carson, Kendall, Kaden and McKinley Moore; brother, Jim McDonell and his wife Linda; brother-in-law, Ron Anderson; sister-in-law, Cathy Bjorklund; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by son, Paul; sister, Joan Anderson; and her parents.
A private Rosary and Mass will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5th and College Street, Athena. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Athena Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions social distancing and masks are required.
A special thank you to The Suttle Care House #1 staff, and the Vange John Memorial Hospice of Hermiston for their loving care of Dorothy.
Remembrances can be made to the Athena Civic Memorial Association, Sacred Heart church scholarship, The Vange John Memorial Hospice of Hermiston or a charity of choice. To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com