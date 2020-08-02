Dorothy Alice Kelly
August 3, 1927 — July 25, 2020
Dorothy Alice Kelly born August 3, 1927, passed away July 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by family members.
She came to Walla Walla from Colorado and graduated from Saint Pats High School in Walla Walla. She married Edward T. Kelly on December 31, 1946, he passed away in 1992. Dorothy loved living on the farm and enjoyed her birds and deer.
She is survived by daughter, Patricia Kelly, San Diego California; son, Mike (Nancy) Kelly; five grandchildren, Jennifer Lawson, Christopher (Skylar) Kelly, Nick (Terra) Kelly, Robbie (Angie) Kelly, Charlie (Jessica) Kelly; and eight great-grandchildren. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Tracy Kelly; and son, Tim Kelly.
A special thank you to in-home caregivers Patty, Norma, Evelyn and Michelle for their generous love and care.
Graveside services are at 10 AM, August 3, at Mountain View cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society or a charity of your choice.