Dorothy (Aichele) Kabanuk
May 31, 1927 — June 3, 202
Dorothy (Aichele) Kabanuk, 95, of College Place, died on June 3, 2022. She was fortunate to remain in her own home until the end.
Dorothy was born May 31, 1927, near Umapine, to Fred L. Aichele and Martha (Buchmiller) Aichele, the youngest of their 8 children. She married Andrew Kabanuk in 1949, and they were blessed with three children. After living in Portland for many years, they returned to the Walla Walla Valley where she remained. Dorothy was regarded as an excellent front office secretary, as her bubbly personality and outgoing nature made her a natural for greeting the public.
Dorothy loved music, flowers, gardening, cooking and preserving what she grew, sewing, crocheting, and entertaining others with music and stories. She loved nothing more than cooking large meals for a big table full of family and friends. Active members of the Seventh-Day Adventist church, Dorothy and Andy sang together throughout the community sharing their faith and bringing joy to others.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Valerie Chapin, Greg Kabanuk (Sharon), Cindy Sorensen (Mel); 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and all her siblings.
Details of a memorial service will be announced at a later date.