Dorothy A. Kelly

Aug. 3, 1927 — July 25, 2020

WALLA WALLA - Dorothy Alice Kelly, 92, died July 25, 2020, at her home.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.