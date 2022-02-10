Doris Weed
September 23, 1935 — January 25, 2022
Doris Weed, 86, passed away on January 25, 2022, in her home at Park Plaza with her daughters by her side. She was born on September 23, 1935, to Willis and Addie Chapman in Dayton, Washington. After Doris finished school in Dayton, she met Clarence ‘Bud’ Weed. A short while later on June 27, 1953 they had a Rose Garden Wedding. They made their home in Walla Walla and raised their 4 children. After all of her children started in school, Doris went to work at Duffs Dairy as an assistant to the butcher. Later she took on the responsibility as the radio operator at the Walla Walla District 4 Fire Department. After many years there Doris was employed at Kmart. In 1993 she retired as an Assistant Manager. Doris enjoyed fishing and camping with her family and friends. She also enjoyed reading, making flower arrangements and taking walks with her 4-legged child Buddy. Doris was a Loving and Amazing, Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She will be Greatly Missed.
Doris is survived by her four children: Deborah Jilg (Ron), Loren Weed, Sandra Stevens and Cheryl Weed (Mark Weispfenning); three grandchildren: Michele (Tryson Nicholson), Amanda Stevens and Chris Jilg (Lindsay); six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Darrell Chapman (Bev), Delbert Chapman (Norma). She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and a sister, Joanne Frank.
At Doris’s wishes we will be planning a private family interment at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners (Spokane), and Hospice of Walla Walla through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St, Walla Walla WA. Family and Friends are invited to sign the Online Guest Book at WWW.herringgroseclose.com