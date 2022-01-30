Doris Weed Jan 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Doris WeedSept. 23, 1935 — Jan. 25, 2022WALLA WALLA - Doris Weed, 86, died Jan. 25, 2022, at home.Arrangements are pending at Professional Funeral Directors, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Doris Weed Walla Walla Arrangement Funeral Director Pend Read more: Gail Watterson Tastula 1 hr ago Carol L. Salzer 1 hr ago Erma Ellen Nielsen Jan 27, 2022 DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Job 1 Program Coordinator Needed Dayton, WA Apartment 1 Whitman College Neighborhood $1250/mo Bedrooms: 2Bathrooms: 1 Pet 1 Mom's dog looking for a home Fuel Heating 2 Firewood for.sale ALL CLASSIFIEDS