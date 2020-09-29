Doris Lucille Cook
January 4, 1932 — Sept. 23, 2020
Doris Lucille Cook passed away on Sept. 23, 2020, in Pasco, WA. Doris was born Doris Lucille McLellan on January 4, 1932, to Iva Fleming and Percy McLellan in Grandview, WA.
Doris was married on Oct. 23, 1950, to Jerold R. Cook. They met in 6th grade in Grandview Schools and were married 66 years before Jerold’s passing. They traveled around the country and world with Jerold’s 20 years active service in the USAF, finally settling after his retirement in Walla Walla. Doris retired from the Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone Company in 1992, having been an operator. But had several jobs that kept her busy after that, working for Lewis Photography, The Painters Cottage and Romanza Gift Shops in Walla Walla.
She enjoyed sewing, crafting, knitting and crocheting, doing genealogy volunteering at the Walla Walla Genealogy Library, time at her Condo in Idaho, time at Lake Roosevelt, helping at her family church ( Blue Mountain Community Church) and time with family and good friends. She was known to love pink!
Per her wishes she will be interned in a pink casket, with a pink dress and pink rose petals all around her.
She is survived by her children, Guy (Darlene) Cook of Walla Walla, Linda (Ron) Queen of Arlington, WA.; daughter-in-law, Becky Cook of Spokane, WA; grandchildren, Dave ( Andrea) Cook, Geriann (Matt) Bartz, Bethany ( Alex) McCauley, Kevin Cook, Kyle (Tanya) Nelke, Brad (Amanda) Rood, Steven ( Jessy) Lee; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Barbara (Earl) McIntosh of California; cousins, nephews, nieces and very good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerold; her son, Richard; and a sister, Ruth.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Washington State Veterans Cemetery at Medical Lake, Washington or the Inland Northwest Blood Center in Spokane, Washington. She will be interred at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery at Medical Lake, WA alongside her husband. Burial services in care of Ball & Dodd Funeral Home, Spokane, WA. Memorial Service to be announced or held later.