Doris J. Walker
January 7, 1926 — July 27, 2021
Doris Jeane Howton Walker, was born in Freewater, Oregon on January 7, 1926, to Louis and Chloe (Preston) Howton. She lived in the Milton-Freewater area for her entire life. After a heart attack, she passed away on July 27, 2021.
Doris attended school at Freewater, Pleasantview, and Umapine. She was in a harmonica band and later played on a boys’ baseball team. Doris met her future husband, Dick Walker, while attending Umapine grade school. At a young age she rode a horse or walked to school. She had a love of music and was able to tap dance and play the harmonica at the same time. Doris also enjoyed playing the accordion and the organ. Some of her activities as a child included 4-H poultry and cooking.
After her parents moved to Freewater she attended McLaughlin Union High School where she joined the choir, the acapella choir and Rainbow Girls. After high school, Doris taught Sunday school for 3rd graders at the Federated Church and helped with the youth group. At that time she joined her mother and sisters in the Rebekahs Lodge.
History and reading were favorite interests. DeHaven Street behind the high school was named after her paternal grandmother’s family who came West on a wagon train to settle in the Milton area. One early schoolhouse was also named after the DeHavens.
Dick asked Doris to marry him on Valentine’s Day in 1944, and left to serve in the Marines a month later. Mom went to business college in Walla Walla receiving a business certificate two years later. She worked for Ice and Cold storage in Milton in the office. After Dick returned from World War II, they married on June 2, 1946, at the Federated Church. In 1949, they bought a home with 10 acres on the old Walla Walla Highway. Over the years, they raised 7 children, teaching them many valuable life lessons. Doris taught all of the kids to cook, even the boys. At their home they had a large vegetable garden, flower gardens, and many farm animals.
Both Doris and Dick were family-oriented, focused on raising their children and instructing them in skills to help them succeed in life. Besides teaching Sunday school, Doris was a 4-H leader, Cub Scout leader, and officer in PTA. The family enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking, boating, and trips to the ocean for salmon fishing. Wallowa Lake State Park, Jubilee Lake, and Ft. Canby State Park were favorite places. They also took family trips to Banff, Canada, California, and Yellowstone Park, as well as trips to visit their grown children and grandchildren later in life.
Doris was a home maker until her youngest child started school. Afterwards her work career included being a cook at the elementary school, teacher’s assistant at Grove School, and working at Elzora Manor as a cook. Doris attended Walla Walla College, completed a dietary manager certificate, and became the dietary manager at Elzora Manor, eventually retiring in the 1980s.
She loved her home, especially the view of the Blue Mountains and the gorgeous sunsets. In Doris’ later years, assisted by family, and caregivers, she cared for her husband through several years of deteriorating health until he passed away in 2014.
Doris stayed at the family home, with the help of family and caregivers, until the last two and a half months of her life when she went to a memory care facility. Doris had a positive impact on those around her because of her sweet smile and attitude and said many times thank you, thank you for your help. She will be greatly missed.
Doris is survived by all seven children: Tom (Karalee) Walker, Terry Walker, Jerry (Connie) Walker, Susan Lyon, Mike Walker, Tim (Debbie) Walker, Judy (Erik) Nelson; 22 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Ellard; and numerous nieces/nephews. Doris is preceded in death by husband, Richard M. Walker; parents, Louis and Chloe (Preston) Howton; brother, Joel Howton; sisters, Mabel Peachy, Elsie Stump, Dorothy Strong; and son-in-law, Leonard Lyon.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Doris’s memory can be made to the Friends of the Library, PO Box 573, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
Special thanks to Caregivers: Maria Behena (who became more like a daughter to mom), Berna Anderson, Poly Oliver, and Elizabeth Karl. Thank you to the staff at Eagle Springs Memory Care during Doris’s short stay. She made many new friends with those who helped care for her there.
A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 10:00 am at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862. Graveside service will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7:00 pm at the funeral home. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com