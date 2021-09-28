Doris Irene Rhoads
June 4, 1930 — July 21, 2021
Doris Irene Rhoads, 91, formally of Elgin, died July 21, at her daughter’s and grandson’s home in Weston. A memorial will begin at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Summerville Cemetery Chapel. Summerville, Oregon.
Doris was born June 4, 1930, to William O’Dell and Amanda Jane Jordan O’Dell in Milton. She graduated from La Grande High School in 1948 and married Charles E. Rhoads (deceased) on October 17, 1948, in La Grande. She was a stay-at-home mother until her children were school age and then she worked various jobs in John Day until 1973 when they moved back to La Grande. In 1974 they moved to Milton-Freewater. She became a hairdresser working at several different salons before working at Headline Salon for more than 20 years. She moved back to Summerville in 1990.
She was a member of the First Christian Church, Past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star, a life member of more than 65 years in Elgin and Milton-Freewater, Daughters of the Nile. She was a life member of Jewel No. 96 lodge of Summerville and was the President of the Rebekah Assembly of Oregon in 2011-2012.
Survivors include children, C. Alan Rhoads of Salem, A. Leigh Rhoads of Sacramento, CA, Charles A. Rhoads of Kailua-Kona HI, MaryAnn Rhoads of Weston, and Kathy L. Williams of Milton-Freewater; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and other relatives.
Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to the Order of Eastern Star or Jewel No. 96 Rebekah Lodge in care of Munselle-Rhodes for Shriners Hospital for Children of Portland. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com