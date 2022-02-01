Doris F. Walters Feb 1, 2022 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Doris F. WaltersSept. 18, 1951 — Jan. 29, 2022WALLA WALLA -Doris Faye Walters, 70, died Jan. 29, 2022, at home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Doris Faye Walters Walla Walla Arrangement Funeral Home Pend Read more: +2 Luella V. Thompson Jan 30, 2022 Rose Marie Boutillier Jan 30, 2022 Gail Watterson Tastula Jan 30, 2022 DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Job 1 Program Coordinator Needed Dayton, WA Pet 1 Mom's dog looking for a home Fuel Heating 2 Firewood for.sale Pet 2 Pure bred pitbull puppies ALL CLASSIFIEDS