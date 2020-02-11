Doris Estelle Alexander
Jan. 31, 1930 — Feb. 9, 2020
Doris Estelle Alexander, 90, passed away on Feb. 9, 2020. Doris was born to Karl W. Criss and Estelle Julia Bryant Criss in Galveston, Texas.
She married James Alexander, June 5, 1949, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Walla Walla.
She enjoyed watching NASCAR and especially seeing her grandson Travis on TV who works for NASCAR. She also enjoyed her part time bartending job at catering events. Loved to read, James Patterson and JA Jance were her favorite authors; loves taking her two Shih-tzu dogs for rides, stopping by getting a hamburger to share with them. White water rafting and camping with son Robert, and other family members and his friends was another great enjoyment for her.
A special thank you to Jeff Callow who remembered her birthday each year with cards or flowers.
Survived by her daughters, Janet Opp and Judy Rowland; sons, Ronald, Richard and Robert Alexander; sister, Pamela Coronado; grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, James Alexander; sister, Eleanor Criss; and parents.
Per her request there will be no service and a private family interment.