Dorietha “Dee” K. Rothe

Oct. 14, 1949 —  Aug. 16, 2019

DAYTON - Dorietha “Dee” K. Rothe, 69, of Dayton, died August 16, 2019.

Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla.

