Donna Mae Howell
June 17, 1930 — June 27, 2019
Donna Mae Howell was born to John Henry Howell and Dora Yox, in Walla Walla. Her maternal grandparents were Agnes Jordon and Charles Yox. Her paternal grandparents were Edwin Howell and Mamie Bowman Howell. Charles Bowman and America Bowman. Both families included early Pioneers, Homesteaders, Ranchers as well as Civil War Veterans.
Donna moved with her family and brother Jack Howell to Portland, OR during WW II where she would attend and graduate from Lincoln High School in 1948. She then enrolled in Oregon State University majoring in English.
After returning to Portland she married Robert Charles Mackey on January 21, 1951. In August of 1958 she gave birth to her only child, Dwight Stephen Mackey. She spent the rest of her life between Portland and the Oregon Coast working many years as a Career Advisor, Social Worker, Human Resource Manager, Staffing Advisor.
Donna is survived by her niece, Cathi Lynn Howell Greenberg; nephew, John Robert Howell; and her son.
I welcome any stories and or information about Donna, the Yox’s Howell’s, Jordan’s or Bowman’s from this amazing Era in the west, or if you would like more information about Donna’s Fabulous life please contact dwightsmackey@sbcgobal.net