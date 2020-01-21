Donna June Livingston
June 24, 1926 — Jan. 1, 2020
Donna Livingston, 94, passed away January 1, 2020, at Regency At the Park in College Place.
Donna was born to James Vick Livingston and Harriet Calkins Livingston in Fairmont, Minnesota, on June 24, 1926. She graduated from Maplewood Academy in Hutchinson, Minnesota, then completed a two-year secretarial training course.
Donna worked as a secretary for the Ohio Conference of SDA and for the Voice of Prophecy. She also worked as a receptionist for Dr. Walter Hart in Fairfield, Washington.
She spent several years in College Place, caring for her mother Harriet until her mother’s death. Her last years were spent in Regency at the Park Retirement Home in College Place.
Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd Livingston; and her sister, Marjorie Livingston Koenig. She did not marry or have children.
Donna was a member of the Village Church of Seventh-day Adventists.