Donna Jean (Burnham) McDonald
July 23, 1930 — January 1, 2021
Donna J. McDonald, 90, passed away to be with her savior and Lord Jesus in Heaven.
Donna was born to Julius Edward and Gladys Rae (Yox) Burnham, in Walla Walla, Washington. She grew up in Walla Walla and attended Washington Park School until the age of 16 when she met and married Charles A (Chad) McDonald in June 1947. They were happily married for 72 years.
Donna was dedicated homemaker and loving wife, and mother of two daughters, Pamela and Penny.
Donna was an avid yardsaler and took much pride in the collection of many antiques and depression era glass items.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband; brother, Charles; and sisters, Kathryn and Zina. Donna is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Monger and Penny Craig; son-in-law, Michael Monger; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and several nieces.
Donna is an honored member of the Heritage Baptist Church of Walla Walla. Her greatest desire for all of us is that everyone would accept and know Jesus Christ as their Savior so that one day we can all be together again in Heaven Eternal. (John 3:16)
Private family services will be held with interment to follow at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens in College Place, Washington. Memorial contributions may be made to the Walla Walla City Fire Department in the name of Donna and Chad McDonald, through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla WA 99362.