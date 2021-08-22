Donna Delores Duncan
August 20, 1933 — August 6, 2021
Donna passed away at her home on August 6, 2021, at the age of 87. She was born in Walla Walla, to George and May Pope. Donna received her education at Edison Elementary and graduated from Wa-Hi in 1950. Donna met the love of her life in 1949. They were married when she was a senior on Nov. 22, 1950. Bill and Donna celebrated 70 plus years of marriage.
While in her senior year she worked as a bookkeeper at A.M. Jensen’s department store that later became The Bon Marche in 1951. She worked there until the first of three children was born. They have 3 children; William III, Judy and Gary. The family left Walla Walla for a short time and moved to Hillsboro, OR for Bill to have training with Union Oil Co. When they came back to Walla Walla, Donna went back to work at the Bon and shortly was promoted to supervisor bookkeeping and billing dept. As the kids got involved in Rodeo’s and other sports she decided they needed her at home. She stayed home until they were a little older and she went to work at Rogers food processing company as a bookkeeping accountant and payroll manager.
After retiring she enjoyed watching her children, grandkids and great-grandkids at the rodeos and Little League games. When Bill would go to elk camp for 2 weeks of hunting with the boys, Donna, Judy, Mary Jo and Connie Johnson would go to the coast. Donna loved the ocean. She called it her happy place. She loved going fishing with Bill up at the Tucannon. Even in their later years, they would go fishing.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill; brother, Eugene Pope; brothers-in-law, Jim and George Duncan, John Caruso, James Payne; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Duncan and Mary Caruso. She’s survived by their children, Bill (Muriel), Judy (Guy), Gary (Mary Jo); nine grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Faye Pope, Clairetta Payne-White (Jerry), Shirley Duncan-Parker (Jack).
Donna and Bill are united once again forever, and with the rest of her loving family.