Donna Belle (Oliver) Brown
November 27, 1921 — August 28, 2020
Donna Belle (Oliver) Brown, a long-time area resident, passed away at Providence St. Mary Medical Center on August 28, 2020.
Donna was born November 27, 1921, in Walla Walla, to William and Florence (Young) Oliver. Donna attended Walla Walla public schools and graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1939. In 1940 she attended Walla Walla Business College and took the Executive-Secretarial course. After graduation she worked for Attorney W.G. Coleman. She also worked for WW. Baker, and N.A. Davis, at Baker Boyer Bank in the Trust Department, where she made out War Bonds during World War II.
In 1946 Donna met and married Rodney Brown. They moved to the Valley Grove area and took over the family farm where she lived for over 60 years. She welcomed all to her home.
Donna loved to play bridge and for 60 years was a member of the “Bridgette’s”. She was also a member of the Dixie Homemakers, Walla Walla Elks Club, Northwest Grain Growers and the Washington State Wheat Growers. She loved to garden, knit, crochet, and cook. Her love of animals brought many a stray into her home. Her greatest love was her family and the farm.
Donna is survived by twin daughters, Susan (Joe) Small and Sharon (Grant) Hudson all of Walla Walla. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Brown; and a son, Stephen Brown; her parents; and siblings, Thelma Parker, Norma Danekas, Robert Oliver, and her twin brother, Donald Oliver.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society or the charity of the donor’s choice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362.
A private family graveside service will be held.