Donivan Edwards
August 27, 1926 — October 3, 2020
Donivan Edwards passed away October 3, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center at the age of 94 with family at his side.
Donivan was born August 27, 1926, in Wapato, Washington. He was the fourth child of Hiram and Akka (Lamb) Edwards. Donivan lived and attended schools in Wenatchee, Granite Falls, Wapato and Yakima, Washington. When Donivan was 12 years old his father passed away. At age 13 he was hired for his first job on a farm for Virgil Childers. He received room, board and a small wage while still being allowed to attend school. Donivan quit school after he completed the 10th grade and went to work full time. He was an avid reader and throughout his life spent time learning new things.
In December 1944, he married Eileen Bitzer. They had two daughters, Sandra and Twyla. Donivan was a general farm laborer and self trained mechanic. He worked in sugar beets, alfalfa seed, beef cattle, nursery work, and wheat farming. Donivan loved the outdoors and enjoyed taking the family tent camping close to a river so they could fish. He also enjoyed hiking and backpacking.
In 1960 Donivan moved the family to College Place, accepting a position as a field foreman at the Milton Nursery. In the summers of 1963, 1964 and 1965, from mid June to August, he went Commercial Fishing in Alaska. In 1970 he went to work on the Steen/Schroeder Ranch until his retirement in 1990.
During his retirement, he helped his daughter with yard and garden work, plus volunteer work for others, raised beautiful flowers including roses, mowed his lawn till he was 93 and grew a small garden which he enjoyed sharing the produce with family and neighbors. He continued to enjoy his love of camping, hiking, and bird watching. He took up backpacking and went on his first trip at age 73. After that first trip, every August, Donivan, daughter Twyla and grandson Tyler would go on an 8-10 day backpack trip in the mountains of Washington or Eastern Oregon. He completed his last backpack trip when he was 84.
Donivan is survived by his wife of 75 years, Eileen Edwards; daughter, Twyla (Richard) Kruger; adopted daughter, Annie (Roger) Kruger; grandchildren, Tim (Heidi), Todd (Tammy), Tyler (Trisha) Kruger, Tiffany (Kendall) Kuhar; great-grandchildren, Kehlan (Kaylie), Kyle (Kelsie), Kerianne, Isabella and Isaac Kruger, Noah and Kai Kuhar. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra; his parents, Hiram and Akka Edwards; two sisters, Naomi Overbaugh and Becky Lesser; five brothers, Dean, Oliver, Ottis, Norman and Bert Edwards.
Donivan was a member of the Milton Adventist Church for many years. A memorial service will be held at the Milton Adventist Church on May 23, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Mountain Television or Gospel Outreach.