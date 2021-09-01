Donell J. Smock
Oct. 17, 1932 — July 27, 2021
Donell J. “Donnie” Smock of Weston, OR, passed away on July 27, 2021, in Milton-Freewater at the age of 88 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Don at the Long Branch Cafe and Saloon in Weston, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
We ask friends and family of Donnie’s to come share stories and taco’s. The first beer is on Donnie, the next is on you. Inurnment will be at 11:00 am Saturday morning at the Weston Cemetery for those who wish to attend.