Donald W. Parker
March 19, 1933 — February 3, 2021
Donald W. Parker, formerly of Walla Walla, WA passed away February 3, 2021, at Hospice of The Valley, Surprise, AZ surrounded by family and friends.
Don was born on March 19, 1933, in Pomeroy, WA the son of Wylie and Celeste Parker. He was the oldest of two children and 18 cousins. He grew up in Pomeroy and graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1951. Don attended Whitman College where he participated in football, baseball and lettered in basketball. He was a unanimous All NW Conference selection for basketball. Don was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. His college years were interrupted when he was drafted into the Army.
Upon his return to the Whitman campus he met his future wife Caroljean Ronald. Following their graduation from Whitman College in June of 1957, Don and Jean were married. The two began their married life as teachers in Bakersfield, CA and later moved to Hermosa Beach, CA where Don worked in real estate. In 1959 they returned to Oregon where Don was employed with Business Men’s Assurance Co. His passion for coaching and mentoring young men began in 1964 when he accepted a teaching and Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coaching position at McLoughlin High School (Mac-Hi) in Milton-Freewater, OR. He had many successful seasons at Mac-Hi and in 1969 he was hired as the Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Walla Walla Community College. The years at WWCC were exciting and successful times. The gymnasium became affectionately known as “Parker’s Pit” and the fast paced style of basketball became known as “Go-Go Basketball.” Crowds enthusiastically watched his teams play and Don coach in his most colorful way. His success led to his induction into the NWAACC Hall of Fame in 2009.
Don left coaching in 1976 but remained employed at WWCC as the Plant Facilities Manager overseeing the move to the Tausick Way campus. He was instrumental in acquiring the geodesic dome which houses the indoor recreational facilities on campus. In 1980 he started his own roofing and environmental liner company, NW Sealants. He sold his business in 1995 and began embracing his new roles as an avid golfer, gardener, chef, sports enthusiast, and the proudest “Gpa,” “Pa,” and “Grandpa Don” to his seven grandchildren. Don continued his involvement in basketball as a volunteer coach at several high schools in the Phoenix valley. He was a mentor to many coaches at all levels of competition.
In 2007 Don was diagnosed with Waldenstrom Lymphoma. In 2013, after a lifetime in Walla Walla that included college, raising a family and remaining active in the Walla Walla community, Don and Jean moved permanently to Arizona so he could be near his physicians at the Mayo Clinic. In his later years he lost the function of his kidneys and became a courageous dialysis patient. He became known for exercising during his treatments and encouraging other patients to do the same. He was dedicated to fighting the good fight with his health and did so up until the end of his life.
Survivors include his wife, Jean of Peoria, AZ; daughters, Bonnie Ness (Brad), Beth Over (Larry); son, Jeff Parker (Carrie); sister, Janice Danford; and seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date in Walla Walla, WA. A private graveside service will be held in Pomeroy, WA. Contributions in memory of Don may be made to Walla Walla YMCA Youth Sports Program. Don’s connection to the YMCA began with his coaching career at “Parker’s Pit” and continued with his involvement in the youth sports programs; YMCA Youth Sports, WWYMCA, 340 S. Park, Walla Walla, WA 99362 or online at www.WWYMCA.org