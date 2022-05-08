Donald W. Greenwalt
— April 19, 2022
Donald W. Greenwalt, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He lived a long and fulfilling life for 96 years.
The most cherished things to him were his family and friends, his church, his years farming, his time in the Navy, and his volunteer service.
When he joined the Navy at 17, he claimed he was a Seventh-day Adventist because of his mother’s interest. However, the life he lived in the Navy met all the stereotypes of a seagoing sailor. His ship was hit by a kamikaze plane just days after he was moved away from the area where the plane hit, killing those who remained. He credits his mother’s prayers for his safe return from WWII.
After returning from the Navy, he met and married Rosie Rider. Early in their marriage Don and Rose became active in the Seventh-day Adventist Church. They had two children, Glen and Linda, and raised two nephews, Russell and Randy Rider.
Don and Rose farmed in St. Xavier, Hardin, and Billings, Montana. They then moved to Quincy, Washington where they owned their own farm. After selling the Quincy farm, they farmed on a ranch in the Wolf Mountains near Lodge Grass, Montana for five more years. Don always loved farming, but those years on the mountain were a particular joy for him.
When they retired, they moved to Walla Walla. Don kept busy building three houses and making things for his grandchildren. He loved doing volunteer work at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla, Hospice, Walla Walla General Hospital, and supporting church ministries. In addition, he made generous contributions to a wide range of charities.
He will be deeply missed by his family, his many friends, prisoners with whom he corresponded, and the excellent caregivers at the Walla Walla Veteran’s Home where he last resided.
He is survived by his two children, Glen Greenwalt and Linda Tonsberg; his nephew, Russ Rider; his sister, Lori Davis; four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, “Rosie”; his nephew, Randy Rider; his sisters, Ruby Carlsen and Helen Frickle; and brother, Albert Greenwalt.
Memorial service will be at the Village Seventh-day Adventist Church June 25, at 3pm.