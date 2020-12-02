March 25, 1931 — November 19, 2020
Donald Virden Brashear, 89, passed away at home on November 19, 2020. Don was born in Mabton, Washington on March 25, 1931, and resided there with his parents, Jack and Esther Brashear and his two brothers, Vernon and Dale Brashear. The family moved from Mabton to Lowden in 1941, and Don attended Lowden School. Don shared responsibilities of farming with his Dad, and later Grandfather who came to live with the family. He held fond memories of his favorite horse “Rex” and his dog “Stubby”.
Don attended WA-HI from 1946-1949 during which time he was involved in baseball, FFA, and playing the accordion. He liked to talk about hitchhiking to town to go to the movies. Don had a love for music which he claims came from his grandfather‘s banjo and fiddle playing. He always loved to sing and there was never a quiet ride with him in the car. He continued to sing family favorites right up until the end.
After graduating and leaving the farm, Don served in the National Guard, and worked various jobs including time at Boeing. He married and had two children, Kenneth and Danielle. In 1965 he married Betty Jo Burnap who brought a son Scott and a daughter Wendy to the union. The couple had three more daughters, Donnetta, Jennifer, and Becky. Don and Betty Jo lived in Lowden where Don enjoyed gardening and raising livestock, including llamas. He rode with the Walla Walla Wagon Wheelers and was a life time member of the Elks Club. Don worked as the service manager at the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company in Walla Walla for 27 years, and then as a correctional officer at the WA State Penitentiary, until 1997. He and Betty Jo spent lots of time with grandchildren during retirement and enjoyed several trips to Hawaii.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two brothers, a niece, and two grandchildren. He is survived by his two sons, five daughters, 15 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A limited grave-side service is scheduled for December 5, 2020. Pastor Ron Alexander will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the Walla Walla Valley Cowboy Church c/o Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.