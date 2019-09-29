Donald “Scott” Watson
Sept. 26, 1946 — Sept. 23, 2019
A man with a great sense of humor and a lifelong
obsession with “Elvis”.
Scott Watson, 72, passed away at Regency at the Park on Monday, September 23, 2019.
Scott, son of Frances Moulton and Brian Watson was born on September 26, 1946, at St. Mary Hospital in Walla Walla. Scott attended elementary schools in Walla Walla and Pendleton, OR, and graduated from DeSales High School in 1965.
Scott’s employment history was almost singularly in retail. He retired from the Bon Marche after 25 years and then retired for the final time from Walmart in 2013 after 16 years.
Scott is survived by his wife of 26 years, Dawn of College Place; two daughters from a previous marriage, Megan Maves Watson, and Caitlan Brikland of Everett, WA; step-son, Jaysun D. Wigley of Pasco, WA; three brothers, Jeff Watson of Walla Walla, Jim Marum of Moxee, WA and Mike Marum of Kelso, WA; two sisters, Mary Ellen (Bruce) Patterson and Tracey (Rick) Rambo; six grandchildren, Ciera, Maya, Jaysun Jr., Isabella, Ayanna and Emmy; four nieces and two nephews. Scott was preceded in death by his parents and step-father.
A Memorial service will be held at the Chapel of the Herring Funeral Home on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Steve Morris will officiate. Interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.