Donald Richard Luisi
June 28, 1947 — Nov. 22, 2019
On Friday, November 22, 2019, Donald Richard Luisi passed away at the age of 72. Don was born June 28, 1947, in Yakima, Washington to Eugene and Eva Luisi. He was the youngest of five children. He attended elementary school in Yakima, middle school and high school in Milton-Freewater, graduating from Mac-Hi in 1965. Don was a natural athlete and excelled at playing football, basketball and track. He attended college at Treasure Valley and Eastern Oregon, where he also played football.
Don was a professional of the transportation industry and spent many years on the road driving truck both locally and across the United States. Don worked with his father and brothers at the family business, Luisi Truck Lines.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; sister, Anita; and his daughter, Gina. He is survived by his wife, Melissa; stepson, Junior; brothers, Bill and Gary; three nephews and two nieces; and long-time friend, Charlie Demaris.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. 2nd Ave., Walla Walla.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Oregon and this may be done through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com