Donald Ray Maiuri
April 28, 1951 — February 27, 2022
A longtime resident of Walla Walla, died February 27, 2022, surrounded by his beloved family. Don was born April 28, 1951, to Theresa and Emilio Maiuri.
Don attended Desales Catholic High School and graduated in 1969. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served as a Radar Specialist. Upon completion of his service in 1973, Don went to work for the United States Postal Service as a Letter Carrier and later became a Postmaster for several rural community offices. In 2007 Don retired from the Postal Service.
In 1978 he met Jerri Turley, and they married later that year in Lewiston, Idaho. Don and Jerri started their family in Walla Walla and became devoted members at St. Patrick Catholic Church. They have remained happily married for 42 years.
The well-being of the Walla Walla area and its people was very important to Don. Throughout his life, he volunteered his time and gave back to his community in various ways. Helping others and having a hard work ethic were strong core values for Don. For many years he was a volunteer fireman at Walla Walla Fire District 4 station #42, where he held the position of Captain and was a member of the Auxiliary. Additionally, he served as the Fire Commissioner for eight years. Aside from his dedication to fire protection, he helped the community in other capacities that included volunteering his time to St. Vincent de Paul, serving on the Blalock Water Board district #3, and being a member of the Lions Club in both College Place and Waitsburg.
Don always had the desire to own and operate an Italian Deli where he could provide the community with quality imported meats and cheeses. He also wanted to share his talents in crafting handmade Italian salami using the sacred Maiuri family recipe. Don purchased an old, dilapidated building on Wallula road, and this is what started his small business journey. After renovating the building to meet his needs, the small Italian deli on the outskirts of Walla Walla came to be known as Cugini Italian Imports and Deli. The business concept started between Don and distant cousin Victor Topanno, hence the Cugini name (cousin in Italian).
Don is best known for keeping an immaculate yard and cars that look like they just rolled off the showroom floor. Any day or any time, you would be hard-pressed to find a stray leaf on his lawn or a speck of dust on his cars. He always had a great deal of pride and ownership in everything he did. Later in his retirement, he took an interest in Corvettes and became a member of the Blue Mountain Corvette Club. He, Jerri, and some of his close friends enjoyed short trips around the area and attending Corvette shows and cruises, where he won numerous awards with his 1976 Stingray.
Don is survived by his wife Jerri; daughter, Brandi Pelham; grandson, Devin; granddaughter, Delaney; son, Travis Maiuri and daughter-in-law Marisa; daughter, Tara Maiuri; grandson, Austin Maiuri and wife Haylee; great-granddaughter, Gabriella; brother-in-law, Randy Turley; sister-in-law, Nancy Parry; brother-in-law, Ike March; brother, Ed Maiuri and wife Darla; brother, Jerry Maiuri; niece, Davina Donathan and husband John and daughter Lauren Williams; nephew, Brian Maiuri and daughters Isabelle and Iris; nephew, Sean Maiuri; niece, Jeanna Pfeiffer and daughter Madison and son Cole; nephew, Steven Maiuri and wife Natalie and daughter Sophia; and great-nephews, Zac and Jake Davis; and multiple other uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Don is proceeded in death by Theresa and Emilio Maiuri, Lenora and Fred March, Doris (Bossini) Strain, Joe, and Maxine Maiuri, Grace and George Hodge, Charlie and Maria Maiuri, Jennie and Frank Deccio, Gary Deccio, Debbie Maiuri, Jennifer Maiuri, and Grace Elizabeth Maiuri.
A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on March 18, 2022, in the Chapel of Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St., Walla Walla. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on March 19, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 408 W Poplar St., Walla Walla. Graveside interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery located at 2120 S. 2nd Ave. Walla Walla.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Walla Walla Fire District 4 Auxiliary through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.