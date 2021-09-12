In Loving Memory
Donald Ray Laughery
June 27, 1944 — September 4, 2021
Donald was born on June 27, 1944, to Orley and Margaret Wernecke Laughery in San Diego, California. After completing his military service, Orley moved his family back to his hometown of Dayton, Washington, and Donald resided there for the rest of his life. After graduating from Pietrzycki High School, he began working for Green Giant and retired in 1999.
On November 21, 1964, Donald married Mary Irene Frye at the Catholic Church. In 1965, their family grew with the addition of a son, David Duane, and in 1968, the family was complete with the addition of a daughter, Geraldine Margaret.
Donald was an avid hunter and fisherman. Elk season would find him and his hunting buddies loading up their horses and heading to the mountains to set up camp, only returning for more supplies or if they had a kill. During fishing season, he could be found on his bass boat with family or friends. In addition to hunting and fishing, he was a huge sports fan. Donald and his family were members of a bowling league for many years and he was the pitcher for Green Giant’s softball team. His love of football led him to being a high school football referee. The television always had a game playing and if you happened to phone him and ask him what he was doing, his typical response was, “watching the ball game.”
Donald was preceded in death by his wife in 2016. In 2018, he began dating Cheryl Spalinger and they shared much love and laughter together. He is survived by his companion, Cheryl at the home; his son, David; and daughter, Geraldine; his best friend and brother, Jim Laughery (Donna); grandsons, Seth Carter and Donald Laughery; granddaughter, Angie Eberhard (Josh); great-grandchildren: Olivia, Jacoby, Rhydley, Everly, Owen and Odessa; as well as numerous, nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends.
At his request, no service will be held. A celebration of life is being planned. Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com