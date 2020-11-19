Donald Powers
Donald Powers, fondly known as Pete, was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Don went to be with Jesus peacefully on November 10, 2020. He was born to Harry and Abbie Powers in 1936. He was raised in Dayton, Washington and enjoyed his childhood with six siblings.
After graduating from Dayton High School, he proudly served in the Army and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. He enjoyed working and dedicated 25 years to the Walla Walla County Road Department.
He loved spending his free time hunting in the mountains, picking mushrooms, coin collecting and spending time with his family. His retirement years were spent volunteering at rodeos, enjoying parades and social events, two stepping with friends and enjoying his life with his companion Greta and her family.
Don is survived by his sister, Ilene; his sons, Joe and Marti; daughter, Kelli; and his grandchildren.
Thank you, Wren, for being so helpful and kind to Dad and to Jason and Craig for your friendship and love as a neighbor.
Don will be lovingly remembered by his love of music, his big smile and kind heart.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.