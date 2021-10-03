Donald Ogilvie
Sept. 12, 1935 — Sept. 8, 2021
Donald was born in Bulowyo, Rhodesia, Zimbabwe and moved with his family in 1977 to the Walla Walla Valley.
He passed peacefully at his home, surrounded by family.
Donald is survived by his wife, Margaret Ogilvie; sisters, Elizabeth Ogilvie, Sandra (Costa) Malahias; children, Elizabeth Poulous, Robert (Camille) Ogilvie, Andrew Ogilvie; grandchildren, Jonathan Cashett, Brandon Crewse, Tyson Crewse, and Matthew Ogilvie. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Elizabeth Ogilvie; and sister, Janet Mallon.
We will hold you in our hearts until we can hold you again in heaven.
Family and friends may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.