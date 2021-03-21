Donald Max Roser, MD
June 8, 1931 — March 14, 2021
Donald Roser passed away at home on March 14, 2021, at the age of 89.
Don was born in Brownell, KS to Ralph and Bernice (Skaggs) Roser. During the Great Depression, his family closed their general store and moved to McCleary, WA for work in the lumber mill.
He went to Elma High School, lettered in 2 sports and was student body president, graduating in 1949. He was the first in his family to attend college, enrolling at WSU and graduating with honors in Wildlife Management (1953). Don then attended University of Washington Medical School (class of 1957). He married Margaret Oltman (Shelton, WA) and they moved to Cleveland, OH for his medical internship at Case Western Reserve. He served as a Lt. in the U.S. Naval Medical Corp in Bethesda, MD and Oakland, CA before returning to Cleveland where he completed his OB-GYN residency.
Don and Margaret moved to Walla Walla in 1965. He joined Dr. Robert Beck’s OB-GYN practice, and together they established the Walla Walla Women’s Clinic. During his 30-year career, he delivered thousands of babies, found homes for infants in need, researched innovations in OB-GYN care, and loved getting his shoes shined in exchange for a box of Christmas baklava. Don retired from his Walla Walla practice in 1993 and continued work in under-served communities, including the Hopi and Navaho Indians in Arizona.
Don was past president of the Pacific Northwest OB-GYN Association, YMCA, Walla Walla Country Club, Exchange Club and Walla Walla Medical Society. He served on many local boards and was an elder at Walla Walla Presbyterian Church. Don also served as a clinical professor at University of Washington Medical School.
Don and Margaret were married for 63 years. Don enjoyed pheasant hunting, fly fishing, golfing, hiking, skiing, bird watching, huckleberries and traveling. He loved spending time with his family, especially adventures with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pat Tarman; and brother, Rex Roser. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; sister, Pam Jones; three children: Lynn Bradway (John), Lori Gallagher (John), and Steve Roser, MD (Mindi); eight grandchildren: Megan Snyder (Kyle), Adriane Null (Taylor), Andrew Bradway, John Harvey Gallagher, Patrick Gallagher, Madelon Devaney (Sam), Tom Roser (Briley), Jack Roser; two great-grandchildren: Cullen and Sloane Snyder.
Memorial contribution may be made to: YMCA, Walla Walla Presbyterian Church and Walla Walla Community Hospice through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.