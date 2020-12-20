Donald Martin Jackson
April 14, 1939 — December 13, 2020
Donald “Don” Martin Jackson, a longtime resident of Dayton, passed away Dec. 13, 2020.
He was born on April 14, 1939, in Forest Grove, OR to Martin and Gladys Jackson. He grew up most of his life in NW OR with two younger siblings. A brother Gordon Jackson (1941-1996) and a sister Leona Jackson of Walla Walla. Don was an Avid Football player during his school years.
He was 18 when he married Bonita (Bonnie) Rainwater on November 15, 1957, in Vernonia, OR. Together they raised 3 children, Debbie Jackson-Stinebaugh of College Place, Donald (Randy) Jackson of Madras, OR and Kathy Jackson of Goldendale, WA.
Don worked for the FDA Predator Control Department as a Trapper all over south-eastern WA and numerous counties in OR for 30 years. Before that he co-owned the Exxon Gas Station with his brother Gordon for over 10 years on Hwy 26 in Manning, OR.
He and his family vacationed each summer in Canada. They enjoyed the outdoors and fished on numerous lakes during the time they spent there. He loved to hunt, fish, camp and watch his Westerns as often as he could.
Don leaves behind his wife of 63 years; three children; and daughter-in-law, Vickie; grandchildren, Jamie Saucedo, Terra Green, Jennifer and Drew Peterson, Andrew and Teresa Jackson, Annette Jackson, Daniel and Krista Binns, David Binns, Jessica Binns and Dylin Yeley; and 12 great-grandchildren. Don is preceded in death by his parents and brother.