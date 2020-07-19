Donald Lee Campbell
Aug. 3, 1925 — July 10, 2020
In Loving Memory
Walla Walla resident Donald Lee Campbell, 94, passed away at the Sunset Adult Family Home. A Graveside service will be Tuesday, July 21 at 12pm at Mountain View Cemetery, Walla Walla.
Don was born in Prosser, WA to William Forrest Campbell and Ella Josephine (Haney) on August 3, 1925. He attended College Place Bible Schools graduating in 1936, attended Prosser Jr High and Yakima Jr Academy graduating in 1939. In 1942 he joined the U.S. Navy. After his time in the service he attended the Walla Walla business College. He was employed through Buick Motors Division being a part of the service department. He retired from Camp Chevrolet in Spokane as the GM Service Manager in the 90’s. After retirement Don continued to work on vehicles once folks found out what he had done for work, he had a special talent of driving a vehicle and being able to tell you what needed to be fixed! And he did it honestly! Don took special interest in making sure folks didn’t get taken advantage of. He also worked on farm tractors for local farmers. One tractor took off as he was working on it and drove over his leg! He sprung up and ran after it, saving it! In his off time Don also loved to go prospecting with his dear friends, Gordy, Lee, and Leann making up (We Four Enterprises).
Don sang in the Barber Shop Quartet, base/tenor/, he was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, and the Seventh-day Adventist church in Milton-Freewater.
Don is survived by two sons, Donald Lee (Donna) Campbell II, Gregg M. (Theresa) Campbell; grandchildren, Chelsea, Andrew, Kacie Campbell, Jessica Smalley, Ted Randall Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Reita V. Campbell; sisters, Louise Case, Doris Rutledge, Louis Campbell; brothers, Duane and Winfred Campbell; an infant son, Lance Campbell; and a grandson, Darak Campbell.
Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice. Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com